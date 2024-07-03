Denali Advisors LLC Has $5.36 Million Position in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Denali Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,573 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,165 shares during the period. Century Communities accounts for approximately 1.6% of Denali Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Denali Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of Century Communities worth $5,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Century Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $1,285,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Century Communities by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 394,305 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,332,000 after purchasing an additional 97,953 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Century Communities by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,160 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,952,000 after purchasing an additional 12,024 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Century Communities during the 4th quarter worth $1,051,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in Century Communities by 283.4% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 32,119 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 23,742 shares during the last quarter. 99.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Century Communities alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wedbush raised Century Communities from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st.

Century Communities Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of CCS stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,852. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Century Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.01 and a 52 week high of $97.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.69.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.67. Century Communities had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $948.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $791.67 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Century Communities, Inc. will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Century Communities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Century Communities’s payout ratio is presently 11.54%.

Century Communities Company Profile

(Free Report)

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.