Denali Advisors LLC Has $211,000 Stake in Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH)

Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Free Report) by 106.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target Hospitality were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TH. Troluce Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Troluce Capital Advisors LLC now owns 138,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Tyro Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Target Hospitality in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,284,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its stake in Target Hospitality by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 16,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Target Hospitality by 664.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 4,215 shares during the period. Finally, Yarra Square Partners LP raised its stake in Target Hospitality by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Yarra Square Partners LP now owns 444,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,322,000 after acquiring an additional 10,208 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Target Hospitality alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on TH. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Target Hospitality from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Target Hospitality in a research report on Friday, April 12th.

Target Hospitality Stock Performance

TH stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.68. The stock had a trading volume of 185,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,788. Target Hospitality Corp. has a 52 week low of $6.11 and a 52 week high of $16.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $870.43 million, a PE ratio of 6.38, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.14.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. Target Hospitality had a return on equity of 41.41% and a net margin of 27.37%. The firm had revenue of $106.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Target Hospitality Corp. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Hospitality Company Profile

(Free Report)

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Hospitality & Facilities Services – South and Government. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units. In addition, the company provides catering and food, maintenance, housekeeping, grounds-keeping, security, health and recreation facilities, workforce community management, concierge, and laundry services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Target Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.