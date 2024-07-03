Denali Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT)

Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT – Free Report) by 6.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson Outdoors were worth $1,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JOUT. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Outdoors in the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Outdoors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $239,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 23,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 4,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 27,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. 64.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JOUT stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.40. 59,185 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,715. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.17 and a 12-month high of $60.90. The company has a market cap of $354.32 million, a P/E ratio of 72.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.83.

Johnson Outdoors ( NASDAQ:JOUT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $175.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.76 million. Johnson Outdoors had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 0.97%. Sell-side analysts predict that Johnson Outdoors Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. Johnson Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 280.85%.

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets seasonal and outdoor recreational products for fishing worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, and Diving. The Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

