Denali Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT)

Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT – Free Report) by 286.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 165,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,500 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Assertio were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ASRT. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Assertio by 99.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 110,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 55,259 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Assertio by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 794,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 61,940 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Assertio by 903.4% in the 3rd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 230,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 207,775 shares during the period. Alethea Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assertio in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Assertio by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 55,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 17,417 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Assertio alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Assertio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Assertio in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Assertio in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.75 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.44.

Assertio Price Performance

Assertio stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.36. 1,176,368 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,049,155. The company has a market capitalization of $129.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Assertio Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.73 and a 12-month high of $5.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.96.

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $32.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.93 million. Assertio had a positive return on equity of 10.80% and a negative net margin of 234.40%. Analysts forecast that Assertio Holdings, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Assertio Company Profile

(Free Report)

Assertio Holdings, Inc, a commercial pharmaceutical company, provides various products to patients in the United States. Its pharmaceutical products include INDOCIN, an oral and suppository solution for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, including acute flares of chronic disease; ankylosing spondylitis and osteoarthritis; and acute painful shoulder and gouty arthritis.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Assertio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assertio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.