Denali Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN)

Denali Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 76,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 488 shares during the quarter. PC Connection makes up about 1.5% of Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in PC Connection were worth $5,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CNXN. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of PC Connection during the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in PC Connection during the fourth quarter valued at about $352,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in PC Connection during the fourth quarter valued at about $383,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in PC Connection by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in PC Connection by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 5,806 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded PC Connection from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

Insider Transactions at PC Connection

In related news, Director Barbara Duckett sold 1,000 shares of PC Connection stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $68,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,877 shares in the company, valued at $944,746.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 56.50% of the company’s stock.

PC Connection Stock Performance

CNXN stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.69. 37,778 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,635. PC Connection, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.01 and a 12 month high of $70.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.61.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $632.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.19 million. PC Connection had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 2.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that PC Connection, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

PC Connection Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. PC Connection’s payout ratio is 12.82%.

PC Connection Profile

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

