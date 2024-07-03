Denali Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 45,500 Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO)

Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 45,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ORGO. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 6,727 shares in the last quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Organogenesis during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Capital Square LLC grew its stake in Organogenesis by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 20,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 3,930 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Organogenesis in the 4th quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Organogenesis in the 4th quarter valued at $147,000. Institutional investors own 49.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Organogenesis in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Organogenesis Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ORGO traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.79. The company had a trading volume of 235,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 959,463. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.96 and a 52 week high of $4.70. The stock has a market cap of $369.87 million, a PE ratio of 66.52 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.11.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $109.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.44 million. Organogenesis had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 2.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Organogenesis Holdings Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Organogenesis Profile

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic membrane in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Novachor, a chorion membrane in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Apligraf, a bioengineered living cell therapy that produce spectrum of cytokines and growth factors; Dermagraft, a bioengineered product that produces human collagen, ECM, proteins, cytokines, and growth factors; NuShield, dehydrated placental tissue covering amnion and chorion membranes for spongy/intermediate layer intact; and PuraPly AM, an antimicrobial barrier that enables conformability and fluid drainage.

