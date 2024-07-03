Denali Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL)

Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Free Report) by 48.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC owned 0.20% of Shoe Carnival worth $2,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 392.4% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Shoe Carnival in the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Shoe Carnival in the fourth quarter valued at $272,000. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Shoe Carnival in the third quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Shoe Carnival in the fourth quarter valued at $404,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Shoe Carnival Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of SCVL traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.41. 91,657 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,085. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.87 and a fifty-two week high of $39.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $988.90 million, a P/E ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.48.

Shoe Carnival Announces Dividend

Shoe Carnival ( NASDAQ:SCVL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $300.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.38 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Shoe Carnival’s payout ratio is currently 19.93%.

Insider Activity at Shoe Carnival

In related news, Director Andrea R. Guthrie sold 2,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total value of $80,078.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $652,640.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 34.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Shoe Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Williams Trading raised Shoe Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

About Shoe Carnival

(Free Report)

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. The company also operates stores, and sells its products through online shopping at shoecarnival.com, as well as through mobile app.

Featured Articles

