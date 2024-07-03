Denali Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Allient Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNT)

Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allient Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Allient in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,003,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Allient during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,346,000. Wasatch Advisors LP bought a new stake in Allient during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,914,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Allient during the 1st quarter worth approximately $288,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Allient during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Allient alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm cut their target price on Allient from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Allient in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

Allient Stock Performance

Allient stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.67. The stock had a trading volume of 46,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,858. Allient Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.99 and a 1 year high of $40.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.26. The stock has a market cap of $413.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 1.56.

Allient (NASDAQ:ALNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.07. Allient had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The business had revenue of $146.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.84 million. As a group, analysts predict that Allient Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Allient Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Allient’s payout ratio is 7.95%.

About Allient

(Free Report)

Allient Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems for various industries in the United States, Canada, South America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers, optical encoders, active and passive filters, input/output modules, industrial communications gateways, light-weighting technologies, and other controlled motion-related products, as well as nano precision positioning systems, servo control systems, and digital servo amplifiers and drives.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Allient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.