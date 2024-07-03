Definity Financial Co. (TSE:DFY) Receives C$48.95 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Definity Financial Co. (TSE:DFY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$48.95.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DFY shares. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Definity Financial from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Definity Financial from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Definity Financial from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Definity Financial from C$46.00 to C$52.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Definity Financial from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th.

TSE DFY opened at C$44.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20. Definity Financial has a twelve month low of C$32.09 and a twelve month high of C$47.50. The company has a market cap of C$5.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$44.26 and its 200 day moving average is C$42.41.

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C($0.07). Definity Financial had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of C$991.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Definity Financial will post 2.6896762 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Definity Financial’s payout ratio is presently 21.12%.

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It provides personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products, which include fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the Definity Insurance and Economical brand name.

