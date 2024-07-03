DeepOnion Price Up 0.6% Over Last Week (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for $0.0379 or 0.00000061 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DeepOnion has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $696,876.44 and $8.87 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.22 or 0.00079291 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00022728 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00011029 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001596 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000101 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

[Telegram](https://t.me/GetDeepOnion)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/tV8fN3FM97)[Facebook](https://www.facebook.com/deeponionx/)[YouTube](https://www.youtube.com/DeepOnionOfficial)”

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.