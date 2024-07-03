Decker Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:DMFG) Shares Up 0.1%

Decker Manufacturing Co. (OTCMKTS:DMFG – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $45.00 and last traded at $45.00. 1,086 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 85% from the average session volume of 587 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.96.

Decker Manufacturing Trading Up 0.1 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.18.

Decker Manufacturing Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.44%.

About Decker Manufacturing

Decker Manufacturing Corporation manufactures hex nuts, weld nuts, pipe plugs, and other industrial fasteners to the automotive, agricultural, farm implement, heavy duty equipment, and construction industries. The company offers weld fasteners, nut/washer assemblies, wheel nuts, locknuts, flange nuts, and pipe/drain plugs for passenger car and truck assembly applications, powertrains, transmissions, and chassis; hex, tower, guard rail, and culvert nuts for highways, signage, bridges, and building constructions; internal engine, hitch, and trailer fasteners; and seat belts and guard rails for safety market applications.

