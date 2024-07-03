CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Short Interest Update

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,640,000 shares, a growth of 16.5% from the May 31st total of 17,710,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 12,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.88 per share, with a total value of $53,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,424.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CVS Health

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 40.8% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 175,828 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $12,276,000 after acquiring an additional 50,923 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 150.1% in the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,552 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 12,334 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in CVS Health by 325.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 21,174 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 16,193 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in CVS Health by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,461,505 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $102,042,000 after purchasing an additional 184,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.4% during the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 13,048 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVS Health Stock Performance

NYSE CVS opened at $57.52 on Wednesday. CVS Health has a 1 year low of $52.77 and a 1 year high of $83.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.02.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.38). CVS Health had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The company had revenue of $88.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that CVS Health will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on CVS. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (down previously from $87.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group lowered CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on CVS Health from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Argus lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.05.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

