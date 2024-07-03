CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) Short Interest Update

CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,250,000 shares, a growth of 13.6% from the May 31st total of 6,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 962,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.5 days. Currently, 7.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

CVR Energy Price Performance

CVI traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.42. The company had a trading volume of 195,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 948,659. CVR Energy has a twelve month low of $25.99 and a twelve month high of $39.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Get CVR Energy alerts:

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.09). CVR Energy had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 40.14%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that CVR Energy will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVR Energy Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. CVR Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.67%.

CVI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 16th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of CVR Energy from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on CVR Energy from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on CVR Energy from $37.00 to $33.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CVR Energy has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $29.94.

View Our Latest Research Report on CVR Energy

Institutional Trading of CVR Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in CVR Energy by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 23,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 9,607 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of CVR Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,145,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 4.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,485 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CVR Energy by 62.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 186,428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,648,000 after buying an additional 71,390 shares during the period. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in CVR Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $333,000. 98.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVR Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and marketing, and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and supplies gasoline, crude oil, distillate, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.