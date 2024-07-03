Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Forecasted to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $1.42 Per Share

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson decreased their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Customers Bancorp in a research report issued on Thursday, June 27th. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter now expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.42 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.43. The consensus estimate for Customers Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $6.35 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Customers Bancorp’s FY2024 earnings at $6.32 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CUBI. Hovde Group reduced their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.50.

Customers Bancorp Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE CUBI opened at $49.36 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Customers Bancorp has a 1-year low of $29.99 and a 1-year high of $60.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.65.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.05. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 16.88%. The firm had revenue of $181.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Customers Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CUBI. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 29,550.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,558 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 3,546 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the first quarter worth $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

