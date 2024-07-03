CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Shares Gap Up to $3.34

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.34, but opened at $3.79. CureVac shares last traded at $3.60, with a volume of 2,671,910 shares traded.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Leerink Partnrs lowered CureVac from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CureVac in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered CureVac from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th.
CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.12). CureVac had a negative net margin of 463.49% and a negative return on equity of 49.22%. The business had revenue of $13.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.51 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CureVac will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CureVac during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CureVac during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CureVac during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CureVac during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CureVac during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. 17.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CureVac N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidates CV2CoV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against SARS-CoV-2; CV7202 which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of rabies; and CVSQIV to treat multivalent seasonal influenza; Flu SV mRNA fot treating nucleotides, single antigen seasonal influenza.
