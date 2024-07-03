CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Short Interest Update

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,080,000 shares, an increase of 7.4% from the May 31st total of 30,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CSX

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CSX by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 103,563 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,839,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in CSX by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CSX by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Team Hewins LLC grew its position in shares of CSX by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 18,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of CSX by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 120,244 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,169,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,744,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,982,096. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.00. CSX has a fifty-two week low of $29.03 and a fifty-two week high of $40.12. The company has a market capitalization of $66.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.20.

CSX Announces Dividend

CSX last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 29.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CSX will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 26.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on CSX shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on CSX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on CSX from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on CSX from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.59.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

