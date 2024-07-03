CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 376,900 shares, a decline of 7.2% from the May 31st total of 406,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 76,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days.
Insider Activity
In related news, major shareholder Joseph R. Nerges acquired 2,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.20 per share, for a total transaction of $39,902.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,350,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,175,708.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Joseph R. Nerges bought 2,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.20 per share, for a total transaction of $39,902.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,350,402 shares in the company, valued at $19,175,708.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Joseph R. Nerges purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.02 per share, with a total value of $28,040.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,360,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,072,836.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 14,652 shares of company stock worth $206,757 in the last quarter. 16.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of CSP
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CSP by 102.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 409,566 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,561,000 after purchasing an additional 207,253 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CSP in the 1st quarter valued at about $276,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of CSP by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 32,204 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 11,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of CSP by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 293,403 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,868,000 after buying an additional 9,363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.74% of the company’s stock.
CSP Trading Up 2.6 %
CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.71 million during the quarter. CSP had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 8.18%.
CSP Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This is a boost from CSP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. CSP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.43%.
CSP Company Profile
CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security products, managed IT services, cloud services, purpose-built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and High Performance Products. The Technology Solutions segment provides third-party computer hardware and software as a value-added reseller to various customers in web and infrastructure hosting, education, telecommunications, healthcare services, distribution, financial and professional services, and manufacturing industries.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than CSP
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- RXO Shares Surge Following New Acquisition Deal
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- 3 Stock Dips Insiders Are Buying: Vestis, Shenandoah, Treace
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Biotech Stock Breakout: IBB Eyes Resistance with Amgen and Vertex
Receive News & Ratings for CSP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.