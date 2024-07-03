CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 376,900 shares, a decline of 7.2% from the May 31st total of 406,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 76,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Joseph R. Nerges acquired 2,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.20 per share, for a total transaction of $39,902.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,350,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,175,708.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Joseph R. Nerges bought 2,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.20 per share, for a total transaction of $39,902.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,350,402 shares in the company, valued at $19,175,708.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Joseph R. Nerges purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.02 per share, with a total value of $28,040.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,360,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,072,836.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 14,652 shares of company stock worth $206,757 in the last quarter. 16.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get CSP alerts:

Institutional Trading of CSP

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CSP by 102.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 409,566 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,561,000 after purchasing an additional 207,253 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CSP in the 1st quarter valued at about $276,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of CSP by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 32,204 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 11,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of CSP by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 293,403 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,868,000 after buying an additional 9,363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.74% of the company’s stock.

CSP Trading Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ CSPI traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,158. The company has a market capitalization of $152.10 million, a PE ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 1.38. CSP has a 52 week low of $4.91 and a 52 week high of $29.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.98.

CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.71 million during the quarter. CSP had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 8.18%.

CSP Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This is a boost from CSP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. CSP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.43%.

CSP Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security products, managed IT services, cloud services, purpose-built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and High Performance Products. The Technology Solutions segment provides third-party computer hardware and software as a value-added reseller to various customers in web and infrastructure hosting, education, telecommunications, healthcare services, distribution, financial and professional services, and manufacturing industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CSP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.