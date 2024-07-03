Critical Review: Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CMTV) vs. Park National (NYSE:PRK)

Park National (NYSE:PRK – Get Free Report) and Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CMTV – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Park National and Community Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Park National 22.03% 12.13% 1.37% Community Bancorp 23.05% 15.57% 1.20%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

62.7% of Park National shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Park National shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.3% of Community Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Recommendations

Park National has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Community Bancorp has a beta of 0.35, indicating that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Park National and Community Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Park National 0 2 0 0 2.00 Community Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Park National presently has a consensus price target of $130.00, suggesting a potential downside of 9.27%. Given Park National’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Park National is more favorable than Community Bancorp.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Park National and Community Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Park National $564.30 million 4.10 $126.73 million $7.90 18.14 Community Bancorp $54.08 million 1.54 $13.43 million N/A N/A

Park National has higher revenue and earnings than Community Bancorp.

Dividends

Park National pays an annual dividend of $4.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Community Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.1%. Park National pays out 53.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Park National beats Community Bancorp on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Park National

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. The company offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services. It also provides commercial loans, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, financing for equipment, inventory and accounts receivable, acquisition financing, and commercial leasing, as well as for consumer finance companies; commercial real estate loans comprising mortgage loans to developers and owners of commercial real estate; originates financing leases primarily for the purchase of commercial vehicles, operating/manufacturing equipment, and municipal vehicles/equipment; consumer loans, such as automobile loans; consumer finance services; home equity lines of credit; and residential real estate and construction loans, as well as installment loans and commercial loans. In addition, the company offers aircraft financing services; and ParkDirect, a personal banking application. Park National Corporation was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Newark, Ohio.

About Community Bancorp

Community Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for Community National Bank that provides financial services to individuals, businesses, nonprofit organizations, and municipalities in northern and central Vermont. It offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as standby letters of credit; and business checking and other deposit accounts, cash management services, repurchase agreements, ACH and wire transfer services, card processing, and remote deposit capture. The company also provides commercial real estate lending products, including financing for commercial developers and investors, residential builders and developers, and community development entities, including credit products to facilitate the purchase of land and/or build structures for business; to develop residential or commercial properties; and for real estate secured financing of existing businesses, as well as financing to startups and other small businesses. In addition, it offers residential real estate lending products, including fixed-rate and adjustable rate residential mortgage and home equity loans; and retail credit services, which includes personal, automobile, and boat/recreational vehicle loans. The company also provides municipal and institutional banking services, such as deposit account services, term and tax-exempt loans, and lines of credit to state and local governments, schools, charities, membership, and not-for-profit associations. Further, it offers consumer banking services, including checking accounts, savings programs, ATMs, debit and credit cards, night deposit facilities, and online, mobile and telephone banking services. Community Bancorp. was founded in 1851 and is headquartered in Derby, Vermont.

