Critical Metals (NASDAQ:CRML) Stock Price Down 6.2%

Critical Metals Corp. (NASDAQ:CRML – Get Free Report) traded down 6.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.50 and last traded at $10.57. 51,789 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 42,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.27.
Critical Metals Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.43.
About Critical Metals
Sizzle Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Sizzle Acquisition Corp. is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.
