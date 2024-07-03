Crane (NYSE:CR) Short Interest Update

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 630,900 shares, a decline of 6.5% from the May 31st total of 675,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 207,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CR. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Crane from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America increased their price target on Crane from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Crane from $120.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.67.

Crane Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CR traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $144.65. The company had a trading volume of 79,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,049. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.87. Crane has a twelve month low of $82.57 and a twelve month high of $150.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $565.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.39 million. Crane had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 13.10%. Crane’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Crane will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Crane Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.98%.

Institutional Trading of Crane

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CR. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Crane by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 341 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Crane by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 7,926 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Crane by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Crane by 150.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 218 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its holdings in Crane by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 11,920 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Crane

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

Featured Articles

