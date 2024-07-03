Contrasting Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) & Cadeler A/S (NYSE:CDLR)

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Get Free Report) and Cadeler A/S (NYSE:CDLR – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Costamare and Cadeler A/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Costamare $1.51 billion 1.30 $385.75 million $2.58 6.46 Cadeler A/S $117.55 million 19.15 $12.44 million N/A N/A

Costamare has higher revenue and earnings than Cadeler A/S.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Costamare 19.26% 12.61% 5.74% Cadeler A/S N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Costamare and Cadeler A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Costamare and Cadeler A/S, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Costamare 0 2 1 0 2.33 Cadeler A/S 0 0 1 0 3.00

Costamare currently has a consensus target price of $11.67, indicating a potential downside of 29.97%. Cadeler A/S has a consensus target price of $37.00, indicating a potential upside of 44.19%. Given Cadeler A/S’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cadeler A/S is more favorable than Costamare.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

58.1% of Costamare shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.0% of Cadeler A/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Costamare beats Cadeler A/S on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Costamare

Costamare Inc. owns and operates containerships and dry bulk vessels that are chartered to liner companies providing transportation of cargoes worldwide. As of March 19, 2024, it had a fleet of fleet of 68 containerships and 37 dry bulk vessels. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

About Cadeler A/S

Cadeler A/S operates as an offshore wind farm transportation and installation contractor in Denmark. It also provides wind farm construction, maintenance, decommissioning, and other tasks within the offshore industry, as well as marine and engineering services. The company owns and operates four offshore jack-up windfarm installation vessels. Cadeler A/S was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

