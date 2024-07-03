Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 16.13%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Constellation Brands updated its FY 2025 guidance to 13.500-13.800 EPS and its FY25 guidance to $13.50-13.80 EPS.

Constellation Brands Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $265.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $255.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $253.86. The stock has a market cap of $48.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.87. Constellation Brands has a 1-year low of $227.50 and a 1-year high of $274.87.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.07%.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other Constellation Brands news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 4,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.25, for a total value of $1,056,422.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,233.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Constellation Brands news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 15,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total transaction of $4,160,345.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,910 shares in the company, valued at $5,512,503.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 4,013 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.25, for a total value of $1,056,422.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,233.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,031 shares of company stock valued at $12,582,321. 12.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on STZ shares. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Argus raised Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $292.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $288.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $320.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $298.37.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on STZ

About Constellation Brands

(Get Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.