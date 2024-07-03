ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Short Interest Up 10.1% in June

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,940,000 shares, a growth of 10.1% from the May 31st total of 16,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of ConocoPhillips

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at $13,468,000. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 9,463 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,563,044 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $181,422,000 after purchasing an additional 23,572 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,697 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Quotient Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at $5,594,000. 82.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on COP shares. Scotiabank raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Argus upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $159.00 target price (up previously from $155.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.18.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:COP traded up $0.65 on Wednesday, hitting $114.77. The company had a trading volume of 2,326,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,644,886. The company has a market cap of $134.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $117.68 and a 200 day moving average of $117.61. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $99.35 and a 52-week high of $135.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $14.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.72 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 20.85%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 26.27%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Articles

