Compound Hits 24-Hour Volume of $48.04 Million (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 3rd. Over the last seven days, Compound has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar. Compound has a total market cap of $402.39 million and approximately $48.04 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Compound token can now be purchased for approximately $48.14 or 0.00079996 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00022356 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00010790 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001646 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000104 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Compound Profile

COMP is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,359,427 tokens. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,359,425.89732341 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 48.14918512 USD and is down -2.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 502 active market(s) with $38,006,727.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

