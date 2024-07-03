Compound (COMP) Price Hits $47.22 on Exchanges

Compound (COMP) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. One Compound token can now be bought for about $47.22 or 0.00079161 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Compound has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Compound has a market capitalization of $394.75 million and $50.52 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00022268 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00010553 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001654 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000104 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Compound Profile

COMP is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,359,427 tokens. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,359,425.89732341 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 48.14918512 USD and is down -2.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 502 active market(s) with $38,006,727.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

