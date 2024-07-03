Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) Short Interest Update

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 799,600 shares, an increase of 16.0% from the May 31st total of 689,400 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 251,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 25,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 2.4% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 59,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 28.0% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 18,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,987 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ELP opened at $6.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.68. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a one year low of $6.10 and a one year high of $8.91.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Cuts Dividend

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL ( NYSE:ELP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 8.72%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.031 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd.

About Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers in Brazil. The company operates through Power Generation and Transmission, Power Distribution, Power Sale, and Gas segments.

