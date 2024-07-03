Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) Short Interest Up 13.3% in June

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 120,300 shares, an increase of 13.3% from the May 31st total of 106,200 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Community Trust Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of Community Trust Bancorp stock traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.49. The company had a trading volume of 33,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,760. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $766.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.66. Community Trust Bancorp has a 1-year low of $33.48 and a 1-year high of $45.74.

Get Community Trust Bancorp alerts:

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $59.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.51 million. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 11.36%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Community Trust Bancorp will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Community Trust Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, June 15th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.69%.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Community Trust Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CTBI

Institutional Trading of Community Trust Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTBI. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $78,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $109,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.20% of the company’s stock.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking, and trust and wealth management services to small and mid-sized communities in eastern, northeastern, central, and south-central Kentucky, as well as southern West Virginia, and northeastern Tennessee.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Community Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.