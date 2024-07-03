CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by Tower Wealth Partners Inc.

Tower Wealth Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Second Half Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter worth about $2,737,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in CME Group by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,823,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CME Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,891,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,074,000. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at CME Group

In other CME Group news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.44, for a total value of $586,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,163 shares in the company, valued at $1,399,936.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CME Group news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.44, for a total transaction of $586,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,163 shares in the company, valued at $1,399,936.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.91, for a total transaction of $8,436,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,226,934.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,290 shares of company stock valued at $11,393,700. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CME Group Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ CME opened at $197.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.52. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.11 and a 12 month high of $223.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 56.84% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 52.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $206.00 to $187.00 in a report on Friday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price target (down previously from $235.00) on shares of CME Group in a report on Friday, April 5th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $187.00 target price (up from $185.00) on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on CME Group from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CME Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.90.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

