Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) Shares Sold by Requisite Capital Management LLC

Requisite Capital Management LLC cut its position in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Free Report) by 50.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 200,000 shares during the quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 202,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 59,324 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,390,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 402,032 shares during the period. Readystate Asset Management LP increased its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP now owns 957,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 374,347 shares during the period. Finally, Legion Partners Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 26,530,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753,407 shares during the period. 85.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Clear Channel Outdoor alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Clear Channel Outdoor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.16.

Clear Channel Outdoor Price Performance

Shares of CCO traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,169,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,130,951. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $2.06. The stock has a market cap of $764.83 million, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 3.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.45 and its 200 day moving average is $1.61.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $481.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clear Channel Outdoor Profile

(Free Report)

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc operates as an out-of-home advertising company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through America, Airports, Europe-North, and Other segments. The company provides advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters, as well as spectaculars, which are customized display structures with videos, multi-dimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices, moving parts, and other embellishments; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, news racks, and other public structures; transit displays for rail stations and on various types of vehicles; retail displays; and airport advertising displays.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.