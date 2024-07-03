Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG) Short Interest Up 5.8% in June

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,290,000 shares, a growth of 5.8% from the May 31st total of 5,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16.0 days. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Claros Mortgage Trust Price Performance

Shares of CMTG stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.01. The company had a trading volume of 116,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,019. Claros Mortgage Trust has a 12-month low of $6.80 and a 12-month high of $15.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 26.27 and a current ratio of 26.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.94 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.25 and a 200-day moving average of $9.96.

Get Claros Mortgage Trust alerts:

Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. Claros Mortgage Trust had a positive return on equity of 1.51% and a negative net margin of 28.16%. The company had revenue of $58.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.64 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Claros Mortgage Trust will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Claros Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Claros Mortgage Trust

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Claros Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -161.29%.

In related news, CFO Mike Mcgillis acquired 15,000 shares of Claros Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.34 per share, for a total transaction of $110,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 475,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,489,575.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Mike Mcgillis acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.34 per share, with a total value of $110,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 475,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,489,575.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeffrey D. Siegel bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.23 per share, with a total value of $36,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 167,242 shares in the company, valued at $1,209,159.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 193,000 shares of company stock worth $1,393,140 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Claros Mortgage Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMTG. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 44,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 5,810 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 44,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 5,671 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Claros Mortgage Trust by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,370,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,983,000 after purchasing an additional 91,413 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Claros Mortgage Trust by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 24,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 322,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,391,000 after buying an additional 5,465 shares in the last quarter. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CMTG shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Claros Mortgage Trust from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Claros Mortgage Trust from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Claros Mortgage Trust from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from $9.75 to $9.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on CMTG

Claros Mortgage Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Claros Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Claros Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.