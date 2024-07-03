Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) Major Shareholder Acquires $77,080.00 in Stock

Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.27 per share, with a total value of $77,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,565,986 shares in the company, valued at $49,446,550.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 1st, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 15,000 shares of Citi Trends stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.38 per share, with a total value of $305,700.00.

On Friday, June 28th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 54,000 shares of Citi Trends stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.39 per share, with a total value of $1,155,060.00.

On Wednesday, June 26th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 1,000 shares of Citi Trends stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.52 per share, with a total value of $21,520.00.

On Monday, June 24th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 21,000 shares of Citi Trends stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.21 per share, with a total value of $445,410.00.

On Friday, June 21st, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 52,000 shares of Citi Trends stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.39 per share, with a total value of $1,112,280.00.

On Friday, June 14th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 49,000 shares of Citi Trends stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.58 per share, with a total value of $1,057,420.00.

On Wednesday, June 12th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 6,000 shares of Citi Trends stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.36 per share, with a total value of $134,160.00.

On Friday, June 7th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 46,500 shares of Citi Trends stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.59 per share, with a total value of $1,050,435.00.

On Wednesday, June 5th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 7,835 shares of Citi Trends stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.02 per share, with a total value of $188,196.70.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 32,192 shares of Citi Trends stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.21 per share, with a total value of $714,984.32.

Citi Trends Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CTRN traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,585. Citi Trends, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.19 and a 1 year high of $32.90. The firm has a market cap of $165.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.84 and a beta of 2.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Citi Trends ( NASDAQ:CTRN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter. Citi Trends had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a negative return on equity of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $186.29 million during the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CTRN shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Citi Trends in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Citi Trends from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Citi Trends by 8.0% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 21,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Citi Trends by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 197,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,594,000 after acquiring an additional 4,779 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citi Trends during the first quarter worth about $139,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citi Trends during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 50,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 9,074 shares in the last quarter.

About Citi Trends

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. It offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as apparel for kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

Featured Stories

