Cineverse (NASDAQ:CNVS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Cineverse (NASDAQ:CNVS – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.15, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $9.86 million during the quarter. Cineverse had a negative return on equity of 24.65% and a negative net margin of 18.84%.

Cineverse Stock Down 12.0 %

Shares of CNVS stock opened at $0.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.90 and its 200 day moving average is $1.21. Cineverse has a 1-year low of $0.78 and a 1-year high of $3.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Benchmark restated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Cineverse in a research report on Tuesday.

Cineverse Company Profile

Cineverse Corp. operates as a streaming technology and entertainment company. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Equipment, and Content and Entertainment. It owns and operates streaming channels, through its proprietary technology platform. The company also delivers curated content through subscription video on demand (SVOD), dedicated ad-supported (AVOD), and ad-supported streaming linear (FAST) channels, as well as social video streaming services and audio podcasts; operates OTT streaming entertainment channels; and offers monitoring, billing, collection, and verification services.

