Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) Shares Gap Down to $38.54

Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $38.54, but opened at $37.33. Chunghwa Telecom shares last traded at $37.33, with a volume of 40,236 shares.

Chunghwa Telecom Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $28.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter.

Chunghwa Telecom Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Chunghwa Telecom

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.4736 per share. This represents a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. Chunghwa Telecom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.67%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 508,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,289,000 after buying an additional 4,459 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 143,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,163,000 after purchasing an additional 14,072 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 105,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after purchasing an additional 22,835 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 47,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 43,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Chunghwa Telecom Company Profile

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business, Enterprise Business, International Business, and Others segments. The company offers local, domestic long distance, and international long distance fixed-line telephone services; mobile services such as prepaid and postpaid plans; broadband plans; and internet and data services.

