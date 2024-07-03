Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Bought by Saxon Interests Inc.

Saxon Interests Inc. grew its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the quarter. Saxon Interests Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CB. Verum Partners LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the first quarter valued at $217,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Chubb by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 30,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,934,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the first quarter worth about $377,000. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb by 1.4% in the first quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 7,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $253.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price objective (down from $275.00) on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $282.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.70.

Chubb Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CB traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $255.56. 1,111,554 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,679,272. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $259.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $249.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $186.52 and a 52-week high of $275.41. The company has a market capitalization of $103.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.66.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.29 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.75 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.16%.

Insider Activity

In other Chubb news, EVP Peter C. Enns sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.06, for a total transaction of $2,181,692.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,853 shares in the company, valued at $12,199,649.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Peter C. Enns sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.06, for a total value of $2,181,692.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,199,649.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.98, for a total transaction of $626,352.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,648,059.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,552 shares of company stock valued at $12,149,985 over the last 90 days. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Chubb

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.