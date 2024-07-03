Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) Increases Dividend to $0.33 Per Share

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CJEWY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.3341 per share on Wednesday, September 4th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This is a positive change from Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group’s previous dividend of $0.27.

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:CJEWY opened at $10.35 on Wednesday. Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group has a 52 week low of $10.35 and a 52 week high of $18.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Get Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group alerts:

About Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells jewelry products in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Cambodia, Canada, Korea, Japan, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, the United States, and Vietnam. The company offers gem-set, platinum and k-gold jewelry, and gold jewelry and products under the CHOW TAI FOOK, HEARTS ON FIRE, ENZO, MONOLOGUE, and SOINLOVE brands.

Receive News & Ratings for Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.