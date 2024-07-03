Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) Increases Dividend to $0.33 Per Share

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CJEWY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.3341 per share on Wednesday, September 4th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This is a positive change from Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group’s previous dividend of $0.27.
Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Trading Down 3.7 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:CJEWY opened at $10.35 on Wednesday. Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group has a 52 week low of $10.35 and a 52 week high of $18.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
About Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group
