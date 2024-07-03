Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Short Interest Update

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,860,000 shares, a growth of 5.2% from the May 31st total of 17,930,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,800,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days. Currently, 19.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Chegg

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Chegg in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Chegg in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Chegg in the fourth quarter worth $114,000. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Chegg in the first quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Par Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Chegg in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on CHGG. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Chegg from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Chegg in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $6.00 target price (down previously from $8.50) on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Chegg from $8.50 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.31.

Chegg Trading Down 0.3 %

CHGG stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.88. 1,216,670 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,383,427. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Chegg has a 52-week low of $2.53 and a 52-week high of $13.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.29.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $174.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.05 million. Chegg had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 0.87%. On average, analysts anticipate that Chegg will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc operates a direct-to-student learning platform that helps learners build essential life and job skills to accelerate their path from learning programs in the United States and internationally. Its subscription services include Chegg Study, which offers personalized step-by-step learning support from AI, computational engines, and subject matter experts, as well as Tinger Gold and DashPash Student services; Chegg Writing that provides students with a suite of tools, such as plagiarism detection scans, grammar and writing fluency checking, expert personalized writing feedback, and premium citation generation; Chegg Math, a step-by-step math problem solver and calculator that helps students to solve problems; Chegg Study Pack, a bundle of various subscription product offerings, including Chegg Study, Chegg Writing, and Chegg Math services; and Busuu, an online language learning platform that offers comprehensive support through self-paced lessons, live classes with expert tutors, and a community of members to practice alongside.

