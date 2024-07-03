Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Hits New 52-Week High at $40.24

Shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $40.24 and last traded at $39.97, with a volume of 50601 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHEF has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

Chefs’ Warehouse Trading Up 2.8 %

The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.72 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.21.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $874.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $833.25 million. Chefs’ Warehouse had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 12.30%. Chefs’ Warehouse’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Chefs’ Warehouse

In other Chefs’ Warehouse news, General Counsel Alexandros Aldous sold 2,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $87,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 136,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,459,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHEF. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 39.6% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 553,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,856,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 86.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 159,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,990,000 after acquiring an additional 73,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 41,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. 91.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Chefs’ Warehouse

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food and center-of-the-plate products in the United States, the Middle East, and Canada. The company's product portfolio includes specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products; and center-of-the-plate products consisting of custom cut beef, seafood, and hormone-free poultry, as well as broadline food products comprising cooking oils, butter, eggs, milk, and flour.

