Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) Short Interest Down 6.1% in June

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,820,000 shares, a drop of 6.1% from the May 31st total of 4,070,000 shares. Approximately 13.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 377,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.1 days.

Insider Transactions at Checkpoint Therapeutics

In other news, CFO William Garrett Gray sold 13,038 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total value of $26,858.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 672,186 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,384,703.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James F. Oliviero III sold 24,610 shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total value of $50,450.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,977,170 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,053,198.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CKPT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 92.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 5,375 shares during the period. Choreo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 9.4% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 4,205 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Price Performance

CKPT stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.13. 387,756 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,042. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.90. Checkpoint Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $3.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.25.

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.04. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Checkpoint Therapeutics will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.60.

About Checkpoint Therapeutics

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy and targeted oncology company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers in the United States and internationally. The company's lead antibody product candidate is Cosibelimab, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with selected recurrent or metastatic cancers; and CK-302, a product candidate in preclinical trials for hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

