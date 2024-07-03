Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Separately, Barclays dropped their target price on Chatham Lodging Trust from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th.

Chatham Lodging Trust Stock Up 2.0 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of NYSE:CLDT traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.53. 815,621 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 396,068. The firm has a market cap of $417.20 million, a P/E ratio of -71.08 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.25. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 52-week low of $7.60 and a 52-week high of $11.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.76.

In other news, COO Dennis M. Craven bought 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.88 per share, for a total transaction of $94,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 110,943 shares in the company, valued at $874,230.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 83.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 7,070 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns 39 hotels totaling 5,915 rooms/suites in 16 states and the District of Columbia.

