ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.88.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CHPT. Benchmark dropped their price target on ChargePoint from $4.25 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $1.50 target price (down previously from $2.00) on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. B. Riley upgraded ChargePoint to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Thursday, June 6th.

Get ChargePoint alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CHPT

ChargePoint Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE CHPT opened at $1.43 on Wednesday. ChargePoint has a 52 week low of $1.21 and a 52 week high of $9.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.13.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $107.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.09 million. ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 127.18% and a negative net margin of 93.05%. On average, equities analysts predict that ChargePoint will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at ChargePoint

In related news, CEO Richard Wilmer sold 27,722 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total transaction of $38,810.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,331,740 shares in the company, valued at $3,264,436. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other ChargePoint news, CEO Richard Wilmer sold 27,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total value of $38,810.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,331,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,264,436. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mansi Khetani sold 19,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total value of $26,609.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 402,493 shares in the company, valued at $563,490.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,099 shares of company stock worth $137,498 over the last ninety days. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ChargePoint

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHPT. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 21.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 100,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 17,874 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in ChargePoint by 3.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 366,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 12,993 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in ChargePoint by 160.8% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 111,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 69,044 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in ChargePoint by 121.9% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 56,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 31,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ChargePoint in the third quarter worth about $58,000. 37.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ChargePoint

(Get Free Report

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the North America and Europe. The company serves commercial, such as retail, workplace, hospitality, parking, recreation, municipal, education, and highway fast charge; fleet, which include delivery, take home, logistics, motor pool, transit, and shared mobility; and residential including single family homes and multi-family apartments and condominiums customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.