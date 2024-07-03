CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,150,000 shares, a drop of 8.5% from the May 31st total of 5,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on CF. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price target (down previously from $96.00) on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.00.

CF Industries Price Performance

NYSE:CF traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $69.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,879,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,377,968. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.55. CF Industries has a one year low of $67.97 and a one year high of $87.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.95.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 19.03%. The business’s revenue was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CF Industries will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 33.22%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CF Industries

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,078,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $244,753,000 after buying an additional 204,536 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in CF Industries by 37.5% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,063,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $254,920,000 after acquiring an additional 835,557 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in CF Industries by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,928,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $232,779,000 after acquiring an additional 414,785 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in CF Industries by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,862,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $227,576,000 after acquiring an additional 203,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $193,145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

