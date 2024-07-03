Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, an increase of 6.7% from the May 31st total of 1,040,000 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 273,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Wedbush upgraded shares of Century Communities from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Century Communities
Institutional Trading of Century Communities
Century Communities Price Performance
CCS traded down $1.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.11. The stock had a trading volume of 240,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,933. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.69. Century Communities has a 1-year low of $58.01 and a 1-year high of $97.92.
Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $948.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $791.67 million. Century Communities had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 12.90%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Century Communities will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Century Communities Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.54%.
About Century Communities
Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.
