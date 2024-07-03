Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, an increase of 6.7% from the May 31st total of 1,040,000 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 273,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wedbush upgraded shares of Century Communities from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st.

Institutional Trading of Century Communities

Century Communities Price Performance

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Century Communities by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 273 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Century Communities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Century Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in Century Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Century Communities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. 99.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCS traded down $1.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.11. The stock had a trading volume of 240,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,933. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.69. Century Communities has a 1-year low of $58.01 and a 1-year high of $97.92.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $948.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $791.67 million. Century Communities had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 12.90%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Century Communities will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Century Communities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.54%.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

See Also

