Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) Shares Down 5.6%

Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 5.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.50 and last traded at $8.56. 158,424 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 339,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.07.

Central Puerto Trading Up 1.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.39.

Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $150.12 million during the quarter. Central Puerto had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 54.47%. Research analysts forecast that Central Puerto S.A. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Central Puerto

Central Puerto Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CEPU. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. lifted its position in shares of Central Puerto by 2.8% in the third quarter. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. now owns 760,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,423,000 after purchasing an additional 20,925 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Central Puerto by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 513,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,671,000 after acquiring an additional 155,657 shares in the last quarter. Glenorchy Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Central Puerto in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,162,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Central Puerto by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 206,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 31,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anthracite Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in Central Puerto in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $592,000. 2.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Central Puerto SA engages in the electric power generation in Argentina. It operates through three segments: Electric Power Generation from Conventional Sources, Electric Power Generation from Renewable Sources, and Natural Gas Transport and Distribution. The company generates energy through thermal, hydroelectric, and wind farms.

