Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) Shares Down 5.6%

Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 5.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.50 and last traded at $8.56. 158,424 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 339,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.07.
Central Puerto Trading Up 1.5 %
The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.39.
Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $150.12 million during the quarter. Central Puerto had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 54.47%. Research analysts forecast that Central Puerto S.A. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Central Puerto
Central Puerto Company Profile
Central Puerto SA engages in the electric power generation in Argentina. It operates through three segments: Electric Power Generation from Conventional Sources, Electric Power Generation from Renewable Sources, and Natural Gas Transport and Distribution. The company generates energy through thermal, hydroelectric, and wind farms.
Featured Articles
