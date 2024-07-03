Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) PT Lowered to $49.00

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.98% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CENT. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Argus raised Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Central Garden & Pet to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.75.

Central Garden & Pet Price Performance

Shares of CENT opened at $38.59 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 0.78. Central Garden & Pet has a twelve month low of $29.73 and a twelve month high of $47.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.12 and a 200-day moving average of $40.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $900.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.74 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 4.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Central Garden & Pet

In other Central Garden & Pet news, CAO Howard Machek sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $400,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 51,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,061,533.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Nicholas Lahanas sold 30,000 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $1,199,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 87,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,499,369.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Howard Machek sold 10,000 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total value of $400,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 51,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,061,533.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 744,218 shares of company stock valued at $27,144,928 in the last quarter. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orchard Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC now owns 169,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,474,000 after purchasing an additional 8,914 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 6.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Central Garden & Pet by 92.6% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 51,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 24,575 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Central Garden & Pet by 22.6% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 43,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 8,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Central Garden & Pet by 32.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 10,237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.13% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management, and training pads; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; products for equine and livestock; animal and household health and insect control products; aquariums and terrariums, including fixtures and stands, water conditioners and supplements, water pumps and filters, and lighting systems and accessories; and live fish and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

