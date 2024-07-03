Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $49.00 to $67.00. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. 367,645 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 9% from the previous session’s volume of 403,620 shares.The stock last traded at $55.40 and had previously closed at $54.89.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on FUN. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cedar Fair in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.90.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Cedar Fair by 201.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Cedar Fair by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Cedar Fair by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Cedar Fair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cedar Fair by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. 64.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.75 and its 200 day moving average is $41.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 1.53.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.40) by ($0.07). Cedar Fair had a negative return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 6.95%. The firm had revenue of $101.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.97 million. Analysts predict that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $1.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Cedar Fair’s payout ratio is 49.38%.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, as well as complementary resort facilities. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

