Ceapro (CVE:CZO) Stock Price Down 11.8%

Shares of Ceapro Inc. (CVE:CZO – Get Free Report) were down 11.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23. Approximately 5,849 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 50,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

Ceapro Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$17.62 million, a P/E ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.22. The company has a current ratio of 8.54, a quick ratio of 18.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.07.

Get Ceapro alerts:

Ceapro (CVE:CZO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Ceapro had a negative return on equity of 15.66% and a negative net margin of 48.89%. The company had revenue of C$2.77 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ceapro Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

About Ceapro

Ceapro Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and marketing of health and wellness products and technology relating to plant extracts in the United States, Germany, China, Canada, and internationally. The company is involved in the development of proprietary extraction technologies and the application of these technologies to the production, development, and commercialization of active ingredients, such as oat beta glucan and avenanthramides, which are derived from oats and other renewable plant resources for healthcare and cosmetic industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ceapro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceapro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.