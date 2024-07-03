CC Japan Income & Growth (LON:CCJI) Announces Dividend of GBX 1.60

CC Japan Income & Growth (LON:CCJI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share on Friday, August 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 4th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

CC Japan Income & Growth Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of LON:CCJI opened at GBX 196 ($2.48) on Wednesday. CC Japan Income & Growth has a twelve month low of GBX 156.09 ($1.97) and a twelve month high of GBX 206 ($2.61). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 189.10 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 189.12. The company has a market cap of £264.07 million and a PE ratio of 2,161.11.

Insider Transactions at CC Japan Income & Growth

In related news, insider John Charlton Jones bought 10,218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 199 ($2.52) per share, for a total transaction of £20,333.82 ($25,719.48). Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

About CC Japan Income & Growth

CC Japan Income & Growth Trust plc is an equity mutual fund launched and managed by Coupland Cardiff Asset Management LLP. It invests in the equity markets of Japan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. CC Japan Income & Growth Trust plc was formed in 2013 and is domiciled in the United Kingdom.

