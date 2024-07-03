Castellum, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTM) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Castellum, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 154,300 shares, a drop of 11.8% from the May 31st total of 175,000 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 127,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Castellum Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of CTM traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.21. 190,439 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,810. Castellum has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of -3.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Castellum (NYSEAMERICAN:CTM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Castellum had a negative net margin of 37.71% and a negative return on equity of 69.28%. The firm had revenue of $11.34 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTM. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Castellum by 82.2% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 103,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 46,606 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Castellum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Castellum by 123.8% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 503,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 278,500 shares during the last quarter. 3.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Castellum, Inc provides services in the areas of cybersecurity, information technology, electronic and information warfare, and information operations. Its services include intelligence analysis, software development, software engineering, program management, strategic and mission planning, information assurance, cybersecurity and policy support, data analytics, and model based systems engineering services.

