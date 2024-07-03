Carret Asset Management LLC Sells 689 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Carret Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 689 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in RTX during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of RTX by 352.0% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC bought a new stake in RTX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RTX alerts:

Insider Transactions at RTX

In related news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $9,105,457.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 636,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,592,832.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other RTX news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $9,105,457.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 636,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,592,832.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 10,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total value of $1,049,781.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 129,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,166,366.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 119,937 shares of company stock worth $12,256,952. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on RTX. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on RTX from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of RTX from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of RTX from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on RTX from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RTX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on RTX

RTX Price Performance

Shares of RTX traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $100.74. The stock had a trading volume of 2,148,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,532,147. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $104.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.92. RTX Co. has a 52 week low of $68.56 and a 52 week high of $108.65.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.82%.

RTX Company Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.