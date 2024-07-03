Carret Asset Management LLC Has $5.92 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Carret Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IWR. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 117.1% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 17,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 9,613 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1,672.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 8,497 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $748,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 93,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,478,000 after buying an additional 10,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $631,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IWR traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $80.83. 719,117 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,276,078. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.46 and its 200-day moving average is $80.14. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $64.66 and a 12 month high of $84.33. The company has a market cap of $33.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.